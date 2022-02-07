Monongalia County Health Department updates COVID-19 isolation guidance

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Health Department has updated its COVID-19 isolation guidance as cases driven by Omicron continue to trend downward.

“In an effort to clear some of the confusion generated by multiple recommendations from the government and others, Monongalia County Health Department is pivoting and removing some of the mitigation strategies which have previously served us well but are now deemed unnecessary,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, medical director.

MCHD is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for isolation and quarantine.

Officials say an individual who tests positive for COVID-19 will isolate for five days, including isolating from others in the home who have not tested positive, according to officials.

After five days, if the individual has no fever and symptoms have resolved or greatly improved, then that person may return to work while wearing a well-fitted mask.

Officials say people who are immunocompromised or have been severely ill from COVID need to continue isolation for the full 10 days.

Quarantine recommendations take into account an individual’s vaccine status. A person who is up to date with vaccines, including all recommended COVID vaccines and boosters received when eligible, does not need to stay home unless symptoms develop.

A person who is unvaccinated or not up to date with COVID-19 vaccines should stay home and quarantine for at least five full days, officials said.

While at home, the individual should wear a well-fitted mask while around others in the home. Even if these individuals don’t develop symptoms, they should get tested for COVID-19 at least five days after exposure before returning to work or resuming normal activities.

“The CDC recommendations do not take into account universal mask mandates, which are currently adopted by the West Virginia Board of Education,” Dr. Smith said. “This allows public schools, preschools and after-school programs or other school programs to follow the state Board of Education recommendations.”

These same guidelines, with individuals isolating or quarantining for five days and then returning to work or other activities only if symptoms are resolved or decreasing and while wearing a well-fitted mask and monitoring symptoms for an additional five days, also applies to daycare centers, where the children supervised are often too young to be vaccinated and are therefore more vulnerable, according to officials.

These decisions are based upon improving numbers of COVID-19 cases in Monongalia County and the state.

“Daily, we look at the number of COVID-19 cases in our county, the numbers of COVID-19 tests done by us, COVID-19 vaccination rates, the numbers of positive cases reported to the state, the number of emergency department visits and hospitalizations and the number of cases in schools, daycares, nursing homes and long-term care facilities,” Dr. Smith said.

