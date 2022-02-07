Mount Clare man arrested on arson charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mount Clare man was arrested on Friday after officers said he burned several things, including a dresser, in his back yard.

A woman told officers Kaleb Straley, 28, was sending her photos of items that belonged to her being burned on January 10, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said that the woman told Straley approximately a week before she received the photos to leave the home.

The report says the woman was able to identify items totaling $1,605 destroyed and burnt that belonged to her at the home.

On January 11, officers said they went to Straley’s home after a warrant was issued.

There, Straley took officers to a fire pit in his back yard, and he said that he burned a dresser that “could have contained items” belonging to the woman, the complaint says.

Straley has been charged with one count of third-degree arson and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

