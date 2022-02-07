Nearly five years after Menards announced to be on way to city, a “sign” things may be a go appears

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Next month will be five years since the day it was publicly learned that Menards was coming to the City of Bridgeport. At that time, the Bridgeport Planning Commission approved a business sustainability grant for the business.

Five years later, it is still one of the most anticipated arrivals for many in Bridgeport and beyond. In fact, the status of the project at the area known as Charles Pointe Crossing is one of the most frequently asked questions received by media members and, according to Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr, city officials as well.

Questions began in earnest again late last month. At that time, the closed entrance to the massive new development site that will be home to the new retail giant saw “Menards Coming Soon” signs.

The good news is that the signs were not done at a local print shop. They look corporate in nature.

“They definitely appear to be something sent from their corporate offices,” said Kerr.

The “coming soon” signs is the latest sign something may soon break on the long-awaited project. The last sign also involved a sign. During the Nov. 2 meeting of the Bridgeport Board of Zoning Appels, a request from J.D. Signs, Inc., out of Fairmont, in a letter signed by Bob DeRiggi, was to receive a construction extension to Charles Pointe Crossing, LLC, for a sign variance. This would be the 40-foot tall Menards sign that would go on the property to be built.

At the same meeting, Rob Stuart, the director of planning and engineering for Genesis Partners, the group overseeing the development of all of Charles Pointe, said all indications were construction would start early this year.

Whether that happens remains to be seen. Stuart did not return phone calls and messages left at his office.

As of Friday afternoon, Kerr said the city had no plans from Menards received or filed with the city. There has also not been an excavating or building permit issued for a contractor to do work on their behalf. Kerr said it is not unusual for the city to not have dealings with businesses going into developments prior to them submitting plans or acquiring permits.

“Menards has been a hot topic of conversation for quite a few years now. Unfortunately, as with many, many other projects in the city, COVID has hindered the construction. It definitely pushed this timeline back,” said Kerr. “City officials and administration is hopeful construction will start this year … seeing those signs gives not only the city, but everyone else driving by hope construction may be starting soon.”

The grading work in the $14 million range is essentially complete for Menards, a major home improvement retail chain headquartered in the Midwest. It is all part of what Genesis Partners announced as “a massive 650,000 square foot retail complex located immediately off of Exit 124 at the intersection of Interstate 79 and West Virginia Route 279 in Bridgeport.”

There is more than 50 acres of developable land after the moving of more than four million cubic yards of earth.

