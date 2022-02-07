Advertisement

Ohio man arrested for allegedly trying to solicit minor

An Ohio man was arrested in Doddridge County Thursday after officers said he tried to solicit what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man was arrested in Doddridge County Thursday after officers said he tried to solicit what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Officers “using the persona as a female minor” answered a post on Reddit on Wednesday that was posted by Sean Hoffman, 38, while he was in Bellaire, Ohio, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Hoffman’s post said he “will be down that way for work tomorrow would love to find someone to play with,” and officers answered the post with an email address, using the persona of a 15-year-old girl.

Hoffman responded to the commented email address, and a total of 54 emails were sent between Hoffman and officers using their persona, many of which consisted of explicit comments, the criminal complaint says.

The report says emails were sent in reference to Hoffman meeting at the 7-11 in West Union, and an email sent at 3:06 p.m. told officers exactly where he was parked at.

Hoffman was arrested four minutes after that email was sent at the 7-11, according to officers.

Hoffman has been charged with soliciting a minor via a computer and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
Multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle Rt. 20 crash results in multiple, non-serious injuries
Dam Under Stress in Mannington
Dam Under Stress in Mannington
Harrison County Schools Extends Mask Mandate
Harrison County Schools Extends Mask Mandate
Stolen ambulance leads police on chase
Arrest made following chase involving stolen ambulance

Latest News

Monongalia County Health Department
Monongalia County Health Department updates COVID-19 isolation guidance
Walgreens
Walgreens offering free N-95 masks
Correctional Officer dies of COVID-19
Davis Ave. Bridge
Davis Ave. bridge in Elkins rated in “poor” condition