Ohio man arrested for allegedly trying to solicit minor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man was arrested in Doddridge County Thursday after officers said he tried to solicit what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Officers “using the persona as a female minor” answered a post on Reddit on Wednesday that was posted by Sean Hoffman, 38, while he was in Bellaire, Ohio, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Hoffman’s post said he “will be down that way for work tomorrow would love to find someone to play with,” and officers answered the post with an email address, using the persona of a 15-year-old girl.

Hoffman responded to the commented email address, and a total of 54 emails were sent between Hoffman and officers using their persona, many of which consisted of explicit comments, the criminal complaint says.

The report says emails were sent in reference to Hoffman meeting at the 7-11 in West Union, and an email sent at 3:06 p.m. told officers exactly where he was parked at.

Hoffman was arrested four minutes after that email was sent at the 7-11, according to officers.

Hoffman has been charged with soliciting a minor via a computer and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

