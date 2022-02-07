Three people arrested after 2-year-old allegedly suffered fentanyl poisoning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Buckhannon residents have been arrested after officers said a 2-year-old child was hospitalized for fentanyl poisoning.

The Upshur County 911 Center received a call of an unresponsive person on January 1, 2022 at approximately 12:29 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint says the caller, Helene Wodzinski, 61, of Buckhannon, said the “patient was barely breathing and burning up” and that the patient was “a two-year-old child.”

Helene and Brittany Wodzinski, 31, were inside the home with the child at the time of the call, officers said.

At 12:33 p.m., officers said Helene called the Upshur County 911 Center and told them to cancel EMS due to her and Brittany taking the child to the hospital themselves.

Upon arrival to the emergency room, Emery Cutlip, 33, denied any chance that there was toxic ingestion, according to the criminal complaint.

A physical exam conducted at the hospital noted that the vital signs showed severe distress, and the child did not cry out and did not have much response to an I.V. needle that was inserted, officers said.

The report says the child was also intubated to raise oxygen levels to a non-dangerous level before showing a positive urine result for fentanyl.

The treating doctor listed the diagnosis as fentanyl poisoning, according to the criminal complaint.

After officers said the child was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital, a definitive urine test showed a fentanyl level of 66.2 ng/mL in addition to a positive test for 50 ng/mL of Lorazepam and Alpha Hyroxoxymidazolam, a metabolite of Midazolam.

Officers said Lorazepam is consistently “cut” with fentanyl and/or heroin and illegally advertised and sold as heroin.

Officers also said Helene, Brittany, and Cutlip are not prescribed any of those drugs, indicating a toxic mixture that is illegally sold as heroin.

In an interview with all three adults, none of them knew how the child came into contact with fentanyl. However, Cutlip said that Helene’s home is “frequented by individuals who use illegal drugs,” according to officers.

Officers said Brittany “admitted to failing to supervise” the two-year-old, and Helene “admitted to knowing that there were drugs in and out of the home.”

Brittany and Helene Wodzinski and Emery Cutlip have all been charged with child neglect resulting in injury and are all being held at North Central Regional Jail without bail.

