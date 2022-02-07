Walgreens offering free N-95 masks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many Walgreens locations throughout West Virginia are offering free N-95 masks to anyone who wants them.

The following locations in West Virginia are offering free N-95 masks:

16 RICH CREEK RD, ANSTED 25812

886 RITTER DR, BEAVER 25813

2933 ROBERT C BYRD DR, BECKLEY 25801

2100 E DUPONT AVE, BELLE 25015

71 WEST MAIN STREET, BUCKHANNON 26201

901 MAIN ST, CHAPMANVILLE 25508

505 ROSEBUD PLZ, CLARKSBURG 26301

18116 WEBSTER ROAD, CRAIGSVILLE 26205

1662 SMOOT AVENUE, DANVILLE 25053

71 MOUNTAINEER DRIVE, FRANKLIN 26807

109 EAST MAIN STREET, MANNINGTON 26582

19258 SENECA TRAIL, MARLINTON 24954

401 MORAN AVE, MULLENS 25882

401 BUCKHANNON PIKE, NUTTERFORT 26301

1201 MAIN STREET EAST, OAK HILL 25901

114 SOUTH MAIN STREET, PHILIPPI 26416

1250 KANAWHA AVE, RAINELLE 25962

5870 WEBSTER RD, SUMMERSVILLE 26651

27 W MAIN STREET, SUTTON 26601

N95 masks in varying sizes are available for free in the first wave of participating Walgreens locations while supplies last.

Masks have been sent to the first wave of stores and will rollout into additional stores in the coming days and weeks.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.