Walgreens offering free N-95 masks
Many Walgreens locations throughout West Virginia are offering free N-95 masks to anyone who wants them.
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many Walgreens locations throughout West Virginia are offering free N-95 masks to anyone who wants them.
The following locations in West Virginia are offering free N-95 masks:
- 16 RICH CREEK RD, ANSTED 25812
- 886 RITTER DR, BEAVER 25813
- 2933 ROBERT C BYRD DR, BECKLEY 25801
- 2100 E DUPONT AVE, BELLE 25015
- 71 WEST MAIN STREET, BUCKHANNON 26201
- 901 MAIN ST, CHAPMANVILLE 25508
- 505 ROSEBUD PLZ, CLARKSBURG 26301
- 18116 WEBSTER ROAD, CRAIGSVILLE 26205
- 1662 SMOOT AVENUE, DANVILLE 25053
- 71 MOUNTAINEER DRIVE, FRANKLIN 26807
- 109 EAST MAIN STREET, MANNINGTON 26582
- 19258 SENECA TRAIL, MARLINTON 24954
- 401 MORAN AVE, MULLENS 25882
- 401 BUCKHANNON PIKE, NUTTERFORT 26301
- 1201 MAIN STREET EAST, OAK HILL 25901
- 114 SOUTH MAIN STREET, PHILIPPI 26416
- 1250 KANAWHA AVE, RAINELLE 25962
- 5870 WEBSTER RD, SUMMERSVILLE 26651
- 27 W MAIN STREET, SUTTON 26601
N95 masks in varying sizes are available for free in the first wave of participating Walgreens locations while supplies last.
Masks have been sent to the first wave of stores and will rollout into additional stores in the coming days and weeks.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.