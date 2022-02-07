West Virginia activists organize listening sessions on race

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Two activists in the West Virginia’s Morgantown are organizing a listening project that they hope leads to greater racial understanding.

Susan Eason and Eve Faulkes are recruiting people from many different backgrounds in this college town and pairing them up for active listening sessions, the Dominion Post reported.

Eason and Faulkes want participants to explore how their ideas about race are formed. What are their first memories of racism? Were they on the receiving end or were they the ones doing the taunting? What do they remember most about it as they look back now?

The pair believe that every moment is a listenable, teaching moment. They hope the six-month-long “Listening for Racial Understanding Project” will bring about real dialogue.

With permission, listening sessions will be recorded and turned into a production featuring local musicians that will be made available on YouTube.

Eason said she believes that bringing people together to hear each other’s stories “can generate greater understanding and much-needed compassion.”

