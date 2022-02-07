West Virginia State to install opioid overdose rescue kits

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State University is installing opioid overdose rescue kits on its campus as part of an overdose prevention initiative for college and university campuses in the state.

The initiative encourages students, staff and faculty to “Be The One,” the name of the project, to save a life.

The kits, known as “Naloxboxes,” contain two doses of the opioid reversal medication naloxone and training materials showing how to administer the product when someone overdoses.

The initiative will distribute and install 50 Naloxboxes across the state. West Virginia State will receive six kits for its campus in Institute, the school said in a news release.

“The reality in our state is that we still have a high number of opioid overdoses, and being on the forefront in providing an educational program like this is an important step to combatting that,” university interim President Ericke Cage said.

