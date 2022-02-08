Bridgeport swimmers gearing up for state meet after successful regional showing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport swimming found success in the WVSSAC Region III Championship meet last Saturday, coming away with the overall wins in girls and boys, as well as eleven first-place finishes across individual and relay events.

Randy Keener set two meet records in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley, breaking 50 seconds with a time of 49.80 for the first time in the backstroke. With one meet remaining for the senior, Keener said “the job’s not done” and he’s focusing on doing the best he can in his final outing as a Bridgeport Indian.

Marra Johnson set a meet record of her own in the 100 breaststroke and also took first in the 200 individual medley. Johnson said there were still parts of both races that didn’t feel all the way there and she’s excited to reach her full potential at the state meet.

Mason Titchenal (100 butterfly), Amelia Romano (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Kira Gazal (100 backstroke) all posted first place individual wins, as well as the boys 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays and the girls 400 freestyle relay.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.