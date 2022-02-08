Advertisement

Business reopens in Weston

A Weston business is reopening after the building it was originally in was condemned.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tatted Trimmer is reopening its barber shop at its new location behind Wendy’s in Weston.

The owner, Kenny Holden, says there is better parking and easier access for his clients with a ramp that leads up to the shop.

“It was a great shop to start out in,” Holden said. “It was a turnkey operation fresh out of school. I had a couple of things happen that was out of my control. I felt like that was God saying ‘Hey, go open your own, so here’s your chance.’”

Holden credits his teacher for showing him the ropes of both classic and contemporary styles.

