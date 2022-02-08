City of Morgantown seeks public input on Comprehensive Plan update

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown is launching an update to its Comprehensive Plan, called Morgantown 2033.

The last update to the City’s Comprehensive Plan was adopted by Morgantown City Council in 2013.

The Plan is a living document that local officials and community leaders use to guide decision making on development and prioritize community projects, programs, and initiatives.

“The Comprehensive Plan is so crucial to creating the Morgantown we all want,” said Morgantown Mayor Jenny Selin. “The plan helps shape the city’s policy decisions for the next 10 years.”

Community input is a critical part of the Comprehensive Plan Update.

To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate in the planning process, there will be two public meetings.

An in-person meeting will be held on March 3 at 6 p.m. at the Morgantown Event Center.

Another meeting will be held virtually on March 5 at 10 a.m.

“If you want to have a say in how the city sets its priorities, then this is your chance to make your voice heard,” said Selin. “I really hope everyone will take advantage of one of these opportunities to provide their input. Afterall, this is your plan!”

The same information will be presented at both meetings.

If you are unable to attend either of the meetings, a recording of the presentation and meeting materials will be available on the city’s website.

“This plan is one of the most important assets that a city develops,” said Morgantown City Manager, Kim Haws. “From a city staff standpoint, it serves as our roadmap for what we want to accomplish over the next decade. It’s so important that the public have input into this document, and we’ve created a pretty strong public engagement campaign to try and get them involved.”

For more information on how to get involved and updates on the planning process, please visit www.morgantownwv.gov/morgantown2033.

