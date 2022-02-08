Clarksburg man arrested for allegedly running from officers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly ran away from officers.

Officers responded to a Bridgeport apartment complex for a suspicious person complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they were told at the scene of a man, later identified as Brian Mayle, 38, of Clarksburg, hiding in the bathroom before another resident at the apartment complex said Mayle was walking in front of the building.

The report says that officers yelled for Mayle to stop, but he looked at officers and began running away from them.

Officers chased after Mayle and were eventually able to locate him on Philadelphia Ave. in Bridgeport, according to the criminal complaint.

According to officers, headquarters said Mayle had a warrant for battery, so he was arrested on the warrant.

Mayle has been charged with obstructing and fleeing from an officer and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

