Advertisement

Clarksburg man arrested for allegedly running from officers

A Clarksburg man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly ran away from officers.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly ran away from officers.

Officers responded to a Bridgeport apartment complex for a suspicious person complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they were told at the scene of a man, later identified as Brian Mayle, 38, of Clarksburg, hiding in the bathroom before another resident at the apartment complex said Mayle was walking in front of the building.

The report says that officers yelled for Mayle to stop, but he looked at officers and began running away from them.

Officers chased after Mayle and were eventually able to locate him on Philadelphia Ave. in Bridgeport, according to the criminal complaint.

According to officers, headquarters said Mayle had a warrant for battery, so he was arrested on the warrant.

Mayle has been charged with obstructing and fleeing from an officer and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helene Wodzinski (Left), Emery Cutlip (Middle), Brittany Wodzinski (Right)
Three people arrested after 2-year-old allegedly suffered fentanyl poisoning
Correctional Officer dies of COVID-19
Sean Hoffman
Ohio man arrested for allegedly trying to solicit minor
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
Kaleb Straley
Mount Clare man arrested on arson charge

Latest News

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder coming to Robinson Grand
Toughman Contest
Toughman Contest coming to Elkins High School
Clarksburg running from police warrant for battery
Clarksburg running from police warrant for battery
Christopher Wilson
Mon. Co. man arrested for allegedly fleeing officers