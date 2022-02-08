COVID-19 W.Va. | 23 deaths, 1,495 new cases reported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 8, 2022, there are currently 9,056 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 23 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,900 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Berkeley County, a 56-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 67-year old female from Clay County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Barbour County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Hardy County, a 66-year old female from Lincoln County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Ohio County, a 73-year old female from Wyoming County, a 77-year old female from Roane County, a 74-year old female from Logan County, an 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Summers County, and an 87-year old female from Nicholas County. These deaths range from October 2021 through January 2022.

As of Tuesday, 944 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 221 have been admitted to the ICU and 111 are on ventilators.

10 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, four pediatric patients are in the ICU, and three pediatric patients are on a ventilator.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,944 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,704 cases of Omicron have been reported.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (93), Berkeley (263), Boone (94), Braxton (22), Brooke (25), Cabell (577), Calhoun (28), Clay (57), Doddridge (31), Fayette (444), Gilmer (33), Grant (42), Greenbrier (252), Hampshire (92), Hancock (35), Hardy (57), Harrison (379), Jackson (30), Jefferson (133), Kanawha (1,121), Lewis (49), Lincoln (144), Logan (216), Marion (276), Marshall (110), Mason (164), McDowell (141), Mercer (489), Mineral (116), Mingo (210), Monongalia (351), Monroe (115), Morgan (47), Nicholas (141), Ohio (108), Pendleton (24), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (33), Preston (152), Putnam (295), Raleigh (543), Randolph (110), Ritchie (49), Roane (53), Summers (82), Taylor (109), Tucker (46), Tyler (39), Upshur (189), Wayne (260), Webster (33), Wetzel (72), Wirt (24), Wood (312), Wyoming (136). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.