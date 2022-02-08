David Wayne Masters, 50, of Fairview, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022. He was born in Philippi, WV on November 7, 1971, a son of Robert and Mary Masters. David enjoyed the outdoors and his beagle dogs. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his parents, David is survived by his siblings, Michael Masters and his wife Jennifer of Morgantown, and Jean Garman and her husband Chris of Morgantown; nieces and nephews, Steve Masters and his wife Katie, Brooke Bloom and her husband Aaron, and Lucas, Jacob, and Elizabeth Garman; aunts and uncles, Judy Radcliff, Dolly Sumpter and her husband Mack, Bonnie Curtis and her husband Richard, and Nancy Santee and her husband Bill; and several cousins. David was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Roy and Wanetta Wilson; and paternal grandparents, Delmont and Ellen Masters. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home – Curry Chapel, 100 Grant Street in Fairview, on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Friday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dick Boyer officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

