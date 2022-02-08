Hometown Hero: John Aloi

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Time now for this month’s Hometown Hero sponsored by Manchin Injury Law Group. John Aloi is a local veteran that continues to give back to his fellow vets.

If you are a veteran in the Clarksburg area, you most likely have been helped by John Aloi. John is a army veteran of six deployments and the current commander of VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg. He says vets are near and dear to his heart.

“It’s very important to me to give back to those communities that have helped me,” said Aloi. “I did twenty-five years in the Army. I got a lot from the Army. And now, I can give back. I like to give back, especially veterans groups.”

John has a special way of helping others.

“I really like to cook,” Aloi said. “A lot of what I do is cooking and sharing it. I grew up in a family where we cooked for other people. That’s how we gathered. It was happy. It’s seemed to work my whole life. I’ve been cooking and sharing with people for over forty years.”

John also donates time to the Clarksburg VA and Mountaineer Food Bank. He says volunteering your time and talent is the right thing to do.

“You don’t realize how good it makes you feel to make other people feel good,” said Aloi. “It makes the community look better. It makes people happy and I would tell young kids if you can give some of your time, the smiles you see on other people’s faces and the way they appreciate it, that’s the greatest gift of everything. When I do that, that’s what makes me happy, is seeing other people happy.

Manchin Injury Law Group donated $250 to John’s charity of choice, The Potomac Highlands Wounded Warriors. Congratulations to John Aloi, this month’s Hometown Hero.

