Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 8, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a weak cold front brought clouds this morning, this afternoon, a high-pressure system southwest of us dries us out. This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny and clear. Light winds will come from the southwest, and temperatures rise into the upper-30s. That’s cooler than yesterday, but still nice. Overnight, skies stay mostly clear, so it will be a dry night. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s. Overall, today and tonight will be okay. By tomorrow afternoon, clouds roll in ahead of a cold front beginning to push into NCWV, so expect mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will rise into the upper-40s because of the winds and daytime heating. Overall, it will feel like a nice afternoon. During the evening and overnight hours, the weak cold front pushes into NCWV, resulting in light rain showers during the evening and snow showers overnight. So don’t be surprised if you see a few sprinkles and snowflakes tomorrow night. These shouldn’t produce much, however, with a dusting of snow expected. The front then leaves by early-morning on Thursday, leaving slightly cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. Afterward, we stay dry through the rest of the workweek, before another cold front brings light rain and snow showers to WV on Saturday. All the while, most of the week will be seasonable, with highs in the upper-30s to upper-40s and lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. In short, today will be cool and sunny, tomorrow will be warmer still, and the rest of the week will be seasonable, with some precipitation chances.

Today: Skies will start out cloudy this morning, then by the afternoon, we transition to clear, sunny skies, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, a nice day to head out. High: 37.

Tonight: Skies will still be partly to mostly clear, and we stay dry. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the upper-20s. Overall, a seasonable, great night to head out. Low: 29.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but the afternoon should be dry. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will rise into the upper-40s, making it the warmest day of the week. During the evening hours, chances for rain and snow showers increase, although we won’t see much precipitation overnight. High: 53.

Thursday: Any leftover rain and snow will leave in the mid-morning hours, leaving cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, expect a cloudy, but otherwise okay, afternoon. High: 41.

