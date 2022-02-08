Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 8th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! Another beautiful, but crisp day here in Northcentral West Virginia. Our lows this morning were a nice change from our previous mornings, only getting down to the lower 20′s. But we didn’t get a lot higher than that today, even with the sunshine. Most of us only got anywhere from the mid to upper 30′s. Tomorrow will be a very warm day, relatively speaking. For most of Wednesday, we’ll see really nice warm conditions, but then toward the early evening, more clouds will come in and we’ll begin to see maybe a quick shower before some of that turns to snow overnight. Those snow showers will be relatively light and we’re only expecting to see maybe a trace to up to 1″ in the northern and mountain counties. Friday will also be a great day with temperatures into the lower 50′s, and plenty of sunshine too. Saturday will be the arrival of an Alberta Clipper and see snow in the higher elevations first, beginning near noon, then snow will start to make it’s way a little to the west, but we don’t think it will get as far as I79. For the big game on Sunday, expect to see some cloudy skies and temperatures barely getting out of the lower 30′s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: Low 30

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and mild: High 54

Thursday: Morning snow showers: High 42

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm: High 55

