The latest in high school boys’ basketball rankings (2/7)

Morgantown stays top of Class AAAA
Morgantown boy's basketball wins 80-51 over Martinsburg(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Find this week’s AP rankings below.

AAAA:

1. Morgantown

2. Jefferson

3. Parkersburg South

4. George Washington

5. Capital

6. South Charleston

7. Hedgesville

8. University

9. Huntington

10. Spring Mills

AAA:

1. Fairmont Senior

2. Shady Spring

3. Logan

4. Wheeling Central

5. Elkins

6. Winfield

7. East Fairmont

8. Herbert Hoover

9. Grafton

10. Berkeley Springs

AA:

1. Poca

2. St. Mary’s

3. Bluefield

4. Williamstown

5. Ravenswood

6. South Harrison

7. Chapmanville

8. Wyoming East

9. Buffalo

10. Mingo Central

A:

1. James Monroe

2. Greater Beckley Christian

3. Man

4. St. Joseph

5. Tucker County

6. Tug Valley

7. Tygarts Valley

8. Cameron

9. Webster County

10. Pendleton County

