The latest in high school boys’ basketball rankings (2/7)
Morgantown stays top of Class AAAA
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Find this week’s AP rankings below.
AAAA:
1. Morgantown
2. Jefferson
3. Parkersburg South
4. George Washington
5. Capital
6. South Charleston
7. Hedgesville
8. University
9. Huntington
10. Spring Mills
AAA:
1. Fairmont Senior
2. Shady Spring
3. Logan
4. Wheeling Central
5. Elkins
6. Winfield
7. East Fairmont
8. Herbert Hoover
9. Grafton
10. Berkeley Springs
AA:
1. Poca
2. St. Mary’s
3. Bluefield
4. Williamstown
5. Ravenswood
6. South Harrison
7. Chapmanville
8. Wyoming East
9. Buffalo
10. Mingo Central
A:
1. James Monroe
2. Greater Beckley Christian
3. Man
4. St. Joseph
5. Tucker County
6. Tug Valley
7. Tygarts Valley
8. Cameron
9. Webster County
10. Pendleton County
