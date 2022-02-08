Advertisement

The latest in high school girl's basketball rankings (2/7)

Fairmont Senior, Gilmer County remain top of class
Fairmont Senior girls continue undefeated season
Fairmont Senior girls continue undefeated season(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

AAAA:

1. Huntington

2. Morgantown

3. Cabell Midland

4. Wheeling Park

5. Greenbrier East

6. Parkersburg

7. Buckhannon-Upshur

8. Princeton

9. Capital

10. Jefferson

AAA:

1. Fairmont Senior

2. North Marion

3. Wayne

4. Logan

5. Nitro

6. Robert C. Byrd

7. Ripley

8. East Fairmont

9. Philip Barbour

10. PikeView

AA:

1. Parkersburg Catholic

2. Petersburg

3. Wyoming East

4. St. Marys

5. Frankfort

6. Summers County

7. Mingo Central

8. Ritchie County

9. Charleston Catholic

10. Chapmanville

A:

1. Gilmer County

2. Cameron

3. Tolsia

4. Webster County

5. Calhoun

6. Doddridge County

7. Tucker County

8. Clay-Battelle

9. Pendleton County

10. St. Joseph

