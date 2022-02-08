The latest in high school girl’s basketball rankings (2/7)
Fairmont Senior, Gilmer County remain top of class
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -
AAAA:
1. Huntington
2. Morgantown
3. Cabell Midland
4. Wheeling Park
5. Greenbrier East
6. Parkersburg
7. Buckhannon-Upshur
8. Princeton
9. Capital
10. Jefferson
AAA:
1. Fairmont Senior
2. North Marion
3. Wayne
4. Logan
5. Nitro
6. Robert C. Byrd
7. Ripley
8. East Fairmont
9. Philip Barbour
10. PikeView
AA:
1. Parkersburg Catholic
2. Petersburg
3. Wyoming East
4. St. Marys
5. Frankfort
6. Summers County
7. Mingo Central
8. Ritchie County
9. Charleston Catholic
10. Chapmanville
A:
1. Gilmer County
2. Cameron
3. Tolsia
4. Webster County
5. Calhoun
6. Doddridge County
7. Tucker County
8. Clay-Battelle
9. Pendleton County
10. St. Joseph
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.