Leonard J. (Joe) Trupo, age 91, passed away at home on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Mr. Trupo was born in Clarksburg, WV to the late Leonard Trupo, Sr. and Minnie (Michele) Trupo.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers Russell and Louis (Zeke) Trupo and sisters Marie Lillo and Teresa Hines.

Mr. Trupo is survived by one son, Mike and daughter-in-law, Rosemary of Bridgeport as well as four grandchildren, Stephanie Lindsey and husband Eric of Morgantown, Michael and wife Sarah of Fairmont, Katy Trupo of Pittsburgh, PA and Anthony and wife Jessy of Bridgeport. Also surviving are six great grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Christopher, Emma, Salvatore, Lyla, and one on the way, Joseph.

Mr. Trupo is also survived by a sister, Frances McConchie of Delaware.

Mr. Trupo graduated from Victory High School in 1948 and shortly thereafter, went to work at Adamston Flat Glass Factory. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from 1951 to 1954.

After returning home, Mr. Trupo enlisted in the West Virginia State Police and was first assigned to the Beckley Detachment. He served at several other detachments throughout his thirty-three-year career, Welch, Princeton, Kingwood, Shinnston, Grafton, Sutton, Spencer, South Charleston, Webster Springs and Weston, before retiring with the rank of Captain, Company A Commander in Shinnston. After retirement in 1984, Mr. Trupo served as Harrison County Sheriff for two terms ending in 1993. Mr. Trupo was then appointed as the United States Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia and then retired for good in 2001.

Mr. Trupo was a member of the All State Police Post 112 of the American Legion, the Fraternal Order of Police and the West Virginia Chiefs of Police Association and All Saints Catholic Church.

Family and friends may call at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Thursday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10:00 am at All Saints Catholic Church with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in his name be made to WVU Medicine Hospice, 327 Medical Park Drive, Bridgeport WV 26330, or WVU Children’s Hospital, 1 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown WV 26506.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

