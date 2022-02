INSTITUTE, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior boy’s basketball has been on a run this season, being handed their first loss at the Par Mar Stores Shootout to Logan.

The Polar Bears fell to the Wildcats 72-64.

Fairmont Senior is back on home court Wednesday against RCB. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

