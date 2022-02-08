Man arrested in Harrison County for stabbing man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Worthington man wanted for stabbing a man in Stonewood in November was arrested on Monday.

Dalton Richards, 26, of Worthington, stabbed another man on November 14, 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the stabbing required the man to be life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery.

The report says one person witnessed the stabbing, and officers saw a large amount of blood in a bedroom.

According to another document, Richards also illegally trespassed into a home on Nov. 3, 2021.

Officers said Richards got into a verbal argument and then a physical altercation with a woman at the home and pushed her through a door before breaking a window and front windshield on her car.

Officers saw red marks on the woman’s face from being pushed through a door by Richards.

Richards has been charged with malicious assault, trespassing, capias, domestic battery, and two counts of destruction of property and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

