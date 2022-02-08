Advertisement

Man arrested in Harrison County for stabbing man

A Worthington man wanted for stabbing a man in Stonewood in November was arrested on Monday.
Dalton Richards
Dalton Richards(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Worthington man wanted for stabbing a man in Stonewood in November was arrested on Monday.

Dalton Richards, 26, of Worthington, stabbed another man on November 14, 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the stabbing required the man to be life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery.

The report says one person witnessed the stabbing, and officers saw a large amount of blood in a bedroom.

According to another document, Richards also illegally trespassed into a home on Nov. 3, 2021.

Officers said Richards got into a verbal argument and then a physical altercation with a woman at the home and pushed her through a door before breaking a window and front windshield on her car.

Officers saw red marks on the woman’s face from being pushed through a door by Richards.

Richards has been charged with malicious assault, trespassing, capias, domestic battery, and two counts of destruction of property and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctional Officer dies of COVID-19
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
Sean Hoffman
Ohio man arrested for allegedly trying to solicit minor
Helene Wodzinski (Left), Emery Cutlip (Middle), Brittany Wodzinski (Right)
Three people arrested after 2-year-old allegedly suffered fentanyl poisoning
Stolen ambulance leads police on chase
Arrest made following chase involving stolen ambulance

Latest News

Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man arrested in connection to Barbour County shooting
WVU suspends fraternity over hazing allegation, investigation underway
WVU suspends fraternity over hazing allegation, investigation underway
Correctional Officer dies of COVID-19
Correctional Officer dies of COVID-19
Monongalia County first in state to use a new 911 program.
Monongalia County is first in the state to use new 911 system