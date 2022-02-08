Advertisement

Shinnston man arrested in connection to Barbour County shooting

A man has been arrested in connection to a Barbour County shooting from January.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Barbour County shooting from January.

Stoane Mason Binegar, 19, of Shinnston, was arrested in a shooting that took place at a Barbour County shooting range on January 3, 2022.

The body was found around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 at Pleasant Creek Wildlife Shooting Range in Barbour County.

The body was identified as David Heater, 21, with an apparent fatal gun shot wound, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says it was determined by an investigation that Binegar murdered Heater by a single gun shot wound.

Officers said Binegar confessed to the murder on Monday at the West Virginia State Police Detachment in Doddridge County.

Binegar has been charged with murder and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

