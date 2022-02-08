Mary Christine Taylor, 82, of Weston passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in the comfort of her home. Mary was born in Bubnow, Poland on November 5, 1939, a daughter of the late Antoni and Wilma Portas. In addition to her parents, two brothers preceded her in death: Walter and Stanley Portas. On September 26, 1959, Mary married Donald Ward Taylor. He will miss her dearly. She is survived by her husband, Donald Taylor; Christine “Chris” Sustakoski and husband, Ron of Roanoke, VA and Donald “Wayne” Taylor and wife, Jan of Maiden, NC; two granddaughters: Kayla Sustakoski and companion, Matt of Weston and Tiarra Nixon and husband, Justin of Clarksburg; and two great-grandchildren: Teagan Nixon and Gavin Jenkins; one nephew, Thil Taylor; one niece, Linda Heckert; one great-nephew, Chad Taylor and wife, Sarah; two great-nieces: Tiffany Taylor and Haley Watson and husband, Stephen; one great-great-nephew: Colton Taylor; and two great-great-nieces: Reagan Taylor and Kinley Watson. Mary graduated from St. Patricks High School in Weston. She was employed in the deli at Kroger in Weston for over 20 years. Mary was a member of St. Patricks Catholic Church. Her hobbies included camping, traveling, and word searches. She will forever be remembered for her amazing meals that she enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, especially her Polish thin pancakes. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11:30-12:30 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2021. Catholic Burial Rites will begin at 1 p.m. at Lorentz Cemetery in Buckhannon with Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Christine Taylor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

