Mon. Co. man arrested for allegedly fleeing officers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was arrested on Sunday after officers said he fled in excess of 70 mph before fleeing on foot.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a car on Route 7 that did not have an inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says officers activated their sirens and light, but the driver, Christopher Wilson, 38, of Maidsville, accelerated to speeds in excess of 70 mph.

Officers said they followed Wilson onto Tyrone Road, Cheat Road, and Quarry Run Road as Wilson passed several cars in no passing areas and on multiple blind corners.

Wilson allegedly drove off into the woods off of a private drive after a 7.5 mile pursuit.

Wilson then fled from his vehicle after it became disabled, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers were able to track down Wilson on foot by several officers and a K-9.

The report says Wilson was located and arrested while hiding in a wooded area near Hummingbird Lane.

Wilson had warrants for his arrest at the time of the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Wilson is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond and has been charged with reckless indifference.

Other unrelated charges include fraudulent scheme and shoplifting.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.