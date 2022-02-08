Monongalia County is first in the state to use new 911 system

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency was the first in the state to use the new 911-eye system.

This system allowed dispatchers to receive videos and pictures from callers at the scene of an emergency using their mobile devices.

Assistant 911 Director Bradley Wilson said they had the program for roughly a week.

He explained that any mobile device could use this technology.

“We’ll send them a link. They have to approve it. There are no apps to download. It is strictly an internet-based program. Just within a split second if they hit the link, and we’ll get the video,” Wilson said.

This allowed them to get a picture or video of the situation before first responders showed up. Wilson said the caller could continue talking or even texting with the dispatcher while using the video program.

He added there are multiple types of situations 911 responds to daily.

“We get a lot of lost people. Especially up in Cooper’s Rock State Forest. If we get someone on a trail that is lost. You know, chances are one of the rangers is very familiar with that park. If you get a video from them. The ranger is probably going to know where they are at right away,” Wilson said.

He said while they were in the beginning stages, he wanted to share this, “We can access what you are videotaping and sending us photos once the call has ended it can no longer be used by either party.”

Wilson said emergency services would tell a caller directly if they would like them to use this software.

