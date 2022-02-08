Advertisement

Morgantown PD seeking information to identify suspect

The Morgantown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.(Facebook: Morgantown Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

According to the Morgantown Police Department Facebook page, the suspect pictured is wanted for a destruction of property that occurred on High Street on Monday at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact Officer Trump at 204-225-4169.

You can view the Facebook post below.

We are attempting to identify the suspect below for a destruction of property that occurred on High Street, February 7,...

Posted by Morgantown Police Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

