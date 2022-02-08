Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder coming to Robinson Grand

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is excited to announce Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder are coming to Clarksburg.

The concert is scheduled for Thursday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Robinson Grand’s ticketing website here or by phone through the ticketing call center at (855)-773-6283.

Ticket prices range from $42.50 to $62.50 for the event.

Popcorn, candy, soft drinks, beer, and wine will be available in the concession/bar areas before and during the show.

