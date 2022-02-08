Advertisement

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder coming to Robinson Grand

Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is excited to announce Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder are coming to Clarksburg.
(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is excited to announce Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder are coming to Clarksburg.

The concert is scheduled for Thursday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Robinson Grand’s ticketing website here or by phone through the ticketing call center at (855)-773-6283.

Ticket prices range from $42.50 to $62.50 for the event.

Popcorn, candy, soft drinks, beer, and wine will be available in the concession/bar areas before and during the show.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helene Wodzinski (Left), Emery Cutlip (Middle), Brittany Wodzinski (Right)
Three people arrested after 2-year-old allegedly suffered fentanyl poisoning
Correctional Officer dies of COVID-19
Sean Hoffman
Ohio man arrested for allegedly trying to solicit minor
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
Kaleb Straley
Mount Clare man arrested on arson charge

Latest News

Toughman Contest
Toughman Contest coming to Elkins High School
(MGN)
Clarksburg man arrested for allegedly running from officers
Clarksburg running from police warrant for battery
Clarksburg running from police warrant for battery
Christopher Wilson
Mon. Co. man arrested for allegedly fleeing officers