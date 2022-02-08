Advertisement

South Harrison remains undefeated with big win over Braxton County

Corey Boulden posts 24 points in victory
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison remained undefeated with a 18 point win over Braxton County, moving to 14-0.

The Eagles kept things close in the first half, only trailing by five points at the break. South Harrison found its footing in the second sixteen minutes, pulling away late in the third quarter and holding on for the victory.

William Forbush led the Eagles with 18 points; three other Braxton County athletes posted double-figures.

Corey Boulden had a game-high 24 points; Austin Peck and Lucas Elliott rounded out double-digit scoring with 12 each.

