Texanna Cutlip Casto, 86, of Thomasville, NC, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Atrium Hospital in Pineville. She was born December 30, 1938 in Diana to the late Arlie Edgell and Bethel Mae Hall Cutlip.

She attended Greenwood Baptist Church and enjoyed going to the Senior Citizens Center to visit with her friends, shopping, and eating at the Sunrise Diner in Thomasville. She loved her family and enjoyed working crossword puzzles in the evening with her daughter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Ricky Dean Casto; former husband Wayne Casto; brothers Trenton, Gary, John and Shelby Joe Cutlip; and sisters Carol Clevenger and Lena Lowther.

Texanna is survived by her children Becky Sexton, Rodney (Lisa) Casto, Robert (Chris) Casto, Glenna (Brant) Hall, and Kevin (Lorraine) Casto; brothers Jerry and Sam Cutlip; sisters Frankie Gillis, Ruth Brooks, and Joan Robinson; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral Services to celebrate Texanna’s life will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cutlip Cemetery, Jumbo.

Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to Service time at the Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Casto family.

