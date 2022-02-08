Advertisement

Toughman Contest coming to Elkins High School

The Toughman Contest is coming to Elkins High School on March 11 and 12.
Toughman Contest
Toughman Contest(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Toughman Contest is coming to Elkins High School on March 11 and 12.

WDTV is proud to be the exclusive television sponsor for the Toughman Contest!

Order tickets or the Pay-Per-View broadcast at www.wvtoughman.com or charge by phone at 1-800-296-3897.

The event will start at 7:00 p.m. both nights at Elkins High School.

Toughman Contest Elkins
Toughman Contest Elkins(WV Toughman)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helene Wodzinski (Left), Emery Cutlip (Middle), Brittany Wodzinski (Right)
Three people arrested after 2-year-old allegedly suffered fentanyl poisoning
Correctional Officer dies of COVID-19
Sean Hoffman
Ohio man arrested for allegedly trying to solicit minor
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
Kaleb Straley
Mount Clare man arrested on arson charge

Latest News

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder coming to Robinson Grand
(MGN)
Clarksburg man arrested for allegedly running from officers
Clarksburg running from police warrant for battery
Clarksburg running from police warrant for battery
Christopher Wilson
Mon. Co. man arrested for allegedly fleeing officers