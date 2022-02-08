Virgil Lyndal Lowther, 88, of Jane Lew passed away on January 15, 2022. Virgil was born in Walkersville on May 13, 1933, a son of the late Arthur Ray and Mabel Finnegan Lowther. He married Rudy Lee Junkins and shared over 62 years together before her passing on August 22, 2019. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings: Ann Hall and Bob Lowther. Virgil is survived by his three sons: Lyndal Lowther and wife, JoAnn of Claremore, OK, Russell Lowther and wife, Becky of Warkersville, WV, and Dennis Lowther of Weston, WV; seven grandchildren: Leann Plaxico and husband, Justin, Brandy Randolph and husband, Logan, Jeremy Lowther and wife, Natalie, Christina Blake, Heather Lowther and companion, Chris Farrar, and Amber Lowther, Russell “Rusty” Lowther; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one brother, Arthur Ray Lowther Jr. and wife, Pat of Jane Lew. Virgil was a hard worker and owned Lowther Trucking for over 50 years. He enjoyed gardening and when his children were young, he loved taking them fishing. Virgil’s request for Donation to WVU Human Gift Registry has been honored. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Virgil Lyndal Lowther. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

