WVU suspends fraternity over hazing allegation, investigation underway

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity for an alleged hazing incident in violation of the Student Conduct Code.

Per a news release from the university, the suspension is interim. It will remain in place while an investigation is underway. It bars Delta Chi from all recruitment activities and involvement in social functions.

WVU did not comment on the specific allegations, though the university specifies they do not include alcohol or controlled substances.

“I join the University’s administration, along with many others in the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, who are working to ensure we are acting in accordance with rules established for the safety of all of our chapters and their members, in our profound disappointment,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center and chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force.

For more information on WVU’s hazing policy, safety.wvu.edu.

