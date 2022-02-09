Agnes V. Hill, 80, of Rosemont, passed away Tuesday morning, February 8, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by all of her family. She was born in Rosemont on February 24, 1941, a daughter of the late Ralph and Freda (Petroff) McCloy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John W. Hill, on March 17, 2017. She is survived by two sons, John W. Hill, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Bridgeport; and Mark A. Hill and his wife Debbie of Brownton; 5 grandchildren, Krista Flesher and her husband Corey; Amy Bolyard and her husband Chad; Ashley Miller and her husband Tim; Courtney Hill and her fiancé Jeremiah Binegar; Mark Hill, Jr; and two great-grandchildren. A brother, Samuel McCloy and his wife Patty of Flemington; and 4 sisters, Norma Whipkey and her husband Robert of Clarksburg; Mary Moore and her husband Tom of Flemington; Linda Haynes and her husband Steven of Bridgeport; Sandra McCloy of Clarksburg; her sister-in-law Joan McCloy of Grafton; and several nieces and nephews complete her family. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph McCloy, Jr. Agnes was a graduate of Flemington High School and had previously worked at Hazel Atlas, Anchor Hocking, and Gabriel Brothers. Condolences to the Hill Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com The family would like to thank Fazio Elder Care and their staff for the compassionate care they gave to Agnes. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 10 – 11 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Reverend Lois Sandy presiding. Interment will follow in Flemington I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

