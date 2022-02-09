Carol Ann Hardman Wotring, 79, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport following a courageous battle with an extended illness. She was surrounded by her loving sons Stan and Dave. Carol was born on March 23, 1943, in Upshur County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Roy Sherman and Madelyn Grace Jeffries Hardman. Carol attended Buckhannon Upshur High School and subsequently Fairmont State University. In the early part of her career, she worked at G.C. Murphy’s in Clarksburg but was mostly devoted to raising her two sons. Serving as a homeroom mother, den mother, and team mom to multiple youth sports teams, her commitment was absolute. When her sons were older she started a local upholstery business, specializing in reupholstering antiques and fine furniture. She also worked for the West Virginia Air Center in Bridgeport. A lover of dogs, she was a past president of the Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club, raising and showing Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs. Also, she was a former president of a local photography club. She won numerous awards in local photography competitions. Carol loved fiercely and deeply and we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace surrounded by the light of God. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Harold Wotring, Sr. and her sister, Grace Lavonne Hardman. Survivors include sons Stanley Harold Wotring, Jr. and his wife, Kate Burnside; David Allen Wotring and his wife, Vanessa Jo Talkington Wotring; grandchildren Stanley Harold “Trippy” Wotring III, Asiah Demi Wotring, Hannah Wotring Estepp (and husband Ethan Estepp), and Quintin Wotring; and great-granddaughter, Raegan Kate Estepp. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Carol with a donation in her name to the Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club. Should you wish to donate, please mail your check to Becky Conrad, 155 Driftwood Road, Bridgeport WV 26330. The Wotring family would like to thank the staff at the United Hospital Center as well as the hospice team at UHC. They were a tremendous comfort to Carol and her family. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 3:30 – 6 p.m., where services will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Sherman Goodwin presiding.

