COVID-19 W.Va. | 39 deaths, 2,266 new cases reported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 9, 2022, there are currently 8,339 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 39 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,939 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Wood County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 99-year old male from Barbour County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Mason County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old female from Harrison County, a 52-year old male from Wood County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, a 68-year old male from Jefferson County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Nicholas County, an 87-year old female from Wirt County, a 43-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Jefferson County, a 72-year old male from Putnam County, a 63-year old male from Upshur County, a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 92-year old male from Wood County, a 79-year old female from Nicholas County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 20-year old male from Kanawha County, a 50-year old female from Calhoun County, a 76-year old male from Wetzel County, a 64-year old male from Wetzel County, a 94-year old female from Monongalia County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Preston County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, an 83-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old male from Barbour County, an 83-year old female from Marshall County, and a 71-year old male from Mason County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is an 87-year old female from Kanawha County. This death occurred in January 2022.

As of Wednesday, 906 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 215 have been admitted to the ICU and 112 are on ventilators.

12 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, four pediatric patients are in the ICU, and three pediatric patients are on a ventilator.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,944 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,704 cases of Omicron have been reported.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (81), Berkeley (250), Boone (96), Braxton (20), Brooke (18), Cabell (497), Calhoun (25), Clay (46), Doddridge (27), Fayette (360), Gilmer (23), Grant (46), Greenbrier (236), Hampshire (89), Hancock (46), Hardy (50), Harrison (359), Jackson (44), Jefferson (113), Kanawha (1,106), Lewis (47), Lincoln (124), Logan (180), Marion (260), Marshall (113), Mason (168), McDowell (154), Mercer (443), Mineral (112), Mingo (195), Monongalia (325), Monroe (86), Morgan (43), Nicholas (129), Ohio (126), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (42), Preston (138), Putnam (280), Raleigh (509), Randolph (86), Ritchie (26), Roane (50), Summers (74), Taylor (89), Tucker (42), Tyler (33), Upshur (150), Wayne (219), Webster (29), Wetzel (64), Wirt (22), Wood (284), Wyoming (144). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

