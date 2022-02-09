Daniel “Grizzly” Ray Hinkle, 74, of Jane Lew passed away in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on March 16, 1947, a son of the late Delbert Ray Hinkle and Beulah Catherine Skinner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Dennis Hinkle, Bud Hinkle, Wayne Downey Hinkle; and one sister, Betty Jenkins. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 4 years whom he married on May 20, 2017, Rochelle Pope Hinkle; five children: Tina, Ella Yarber and husband, Mike, Danielle Walton and fiancé, Chris, Colin, and Megan; eight grandchildren: Conner, Kaydan, Austin, Alex, Mikey, Audrey and fiancé, Zack, Trinity, and Felicity; two great-grandchildren: Elias and Cameron; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend and beloved pet Chico. After graduating from Victory High School in 1968, Daniel went on to obtain a business degree from WV Business College. Throughout his working life, he was hired as a steel mill worker and later as a police officer in Baltimore, M.D. Daniel served a total of four years with the United States Marine Corp. He proudly served during the Vietnam War for twenty months. Outside of his professional life, Daniel enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was a member of the American Legion Post 166. What Daniel loved most was spending time with his children and grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 14, at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton with full military honors accorded by the United States Marine Corp. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Daniel “Grizzly” Ray Hinkle and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

