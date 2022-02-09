Advertisement

Elderly Ritchie County man dies from flooding

An elderly Ritchie County man died last week from flood waters in the area.
Edwin Williams
Edwin Williams(File/WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On the morning of Friday, Feb. 4, the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, Cairo Fire Department, Harrisville Fire Department and the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority responded to the area of Buffalo Run near the end of Cairo-Cisco Road for a vehicle submerged in water, according to the Ritchie County Sheriff Office.

Boats were deployed into the water and determined the vehicle to be unoccupied.

Officers said they used the vehicle registration to determine it to be Edwin Williams, 83, of Harrisville.

Officers said Williams’ family said he had a doctor’s appointment in Parkersburg and that he was not home.

At this time, officers considered Williams to be a missing person, and search and rescue efforts were made.

More departments and citizens of the Cisco area responded to assist in the search, according to the release.

A tow truck recovered the vehicle and found it to be in park.

The search was called off Friday evening due to the water current and temperatures being too fierce for first responders to safely look for Williams.

On Saturday at approximately 8:10 a.m., Williams was found dead approximately 200 yards away from the vehicle.

Williams’ body has been sent to the Examiner’s Office for further examination.

At this time, officers do not suspect any foul play.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office said they would like to thank the first responders and citizens for their assistance in the search and recovery mission.

