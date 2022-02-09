Emergency management conducts active-shooter response training

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency management conducted a two hour active-shooter response training session in Barbour County on Monday.

One way West Virginia’s Emergency Management Division works to build more resilient communities is by providing high-quality training and educational opportunities to emergency management professionals and community members.

On Monday, EMD Liaisons Shawn Dunbrack and Sandy Green conducted the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training for 242 staff and faculty of Barbour County Schools.

The two-hour training, held at Philip Barbour High School in Philippi, was coordinated by Barbour County OEM Director Corey Brandon and 911 Director Dylan Harper.

The training launches a series of active threat exercises set to provide school staff with strategies and guidance to help devise a plan of action should a real-world event occur.

“Liaisons Dunbrack and Green were very straightforward and provided evidence and examples of how and why we should train and be as prepared as possible for any type of emergency. We have done our mandatory trainings, but they fall short of actual preparedness,” said Russ Collett, Director of Facilities and Transportation at Barbour County Schools. “I now have a staff who continue asking questions, providing positive comments and thinking about their responses to this kind of situation. We thank them for their insights, comments and guidance and look forward to working with them in the future. Well done!”

Certification to conduct the CRASE training is offered at no charge by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University.

