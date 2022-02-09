Advertisement

Former teen ‘American Idol’ contestant charged with DUI after deadly crash

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon...
Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building.(Spartanburg Sheriff's Office)
By WHNS staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – State troopers in South Carolina charged a former “American Idol” contestant with driving under the influence after a fatal crash.

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building, according to WHNS.

Larry Duane Parris, 54, was inside the building and was hit by the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kennedy is a country singer from Roebuck. He competed on “American Idol” in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man arrested in connection to Barbour County shooting
The Morgantown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.
UPDATE: Morgantown PD says suspect turned himself in
Dalton Richards
Man arrested in Harrison County for stabbing man
File image
Coach files complaint against police in basketball scuffle
Helene Wodzinski (Left), Emery Cutlip (Middle), Brittany Wodzinski (Right)
Three people arrested after 2-year-old allegedly suffered fentanyl poisoning

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
Locals weigh school mask rules as statewide mandates end
Upshur County hit-and-run
VIDEO: Upshur County deputies searching for truck involved in hit-and-run
Upshur County hit-and-run
Upshur Co. Main Street hit and run
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer