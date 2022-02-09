Gov. Justice: COVID numbers improving, continues to urge boosters

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice expressed cautious optimism about West Virginia’s improving COVID case numbers, while continuing to urge all citizens to get vaccinated or boosted as appropriate during Wednesday’s briefing.

“Slowly but surely, our numbers are getting a little bit better,” Gov. Justice said. “But I still feel that if you aren’t vaccinated, or if you are but you haven’t gotten your booster shot, you’re making a great big mistake.”

Gov. Justice reported that there are now 8,339 active cases of COVID-19 and 906 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide.

To date, 290 West Virginia National Guard members have been authorized to deploy to 34 medical facilities across the state as part of the WVNG’s mission to provide staffing support to West Virginia hospitals.

An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:

Red - 3

Orange - 14

Gold - 23

Yellow - 6

Green - 9

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

COVID-19 booster shots are now authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older.

Booster shots are available for free to all eligible West Virginians. The waiting period for those who received initial series Pfizer shots has been shortened to five months. Read more about booster eligibility at CDC.gov.

West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.

Initial series vaccinations remain available for free for all West Virginians ages 5 and older.

West Virginians interested in being vaccinated or having their children vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.

