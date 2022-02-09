Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 9, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday up into this morning was cool and clear, as a patch of dry, stable air moved into WV. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, as a warm front moves in, so we won’t see as much sunshine as we saw yesterday. Because of southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph, however, temperatures will rise into the low-50s, so it will be warmer than the past few days. After 7 PM, the cold front pushes into NCWV, first bringing rain showers to NCWV. Then as temperatures dip into the mid-30s overnight, any leftover rain transitions to light snow showers and snow flurries. These snow flurries last into tomorrow morning as well. Not much rain is expected (0.1″ at most). We won’t see much snow either, with trace amounts in the lowlands and just less than 1″ in the mountains. Overall, expect a chilly night, with some precipitation. Any precipitation chances continue into tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon, any leftover rain or snowfall leaves, as the front pushes east. As a result, skies will be mostly cloudy, with westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-40s, which is within the average for February. Overall, expect a cool, calm afternoon. We stay dry on Friday, allowing temperatures to rise into the low-50s on Friday, leading to a nice end to the workweek. Then on Saturday, another cold front pushes into NCWV, bringing more rain and snow showers to WV, with rain in the afternoon and snow during the evening and overnight hours. We then dry out for Sunday, leaving behind highs in the upper-20s. In short, expect some light rain and snow tonight and tomorrow morning, nicer conditions on Friday, and some rain and snow over the Super Bowl weekend.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, especially during the afternoon hours. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, resulting in temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Overall, it will be a mild afternoon. During the late-evening hours, we start seeing rain showers moving in. High: 54.

Tonight: During the late-evening hours, we see rain showers moving into NCWV, so we will see some raindrops in the area, even if we don’t see much. Overnight, those rain showers transition to light snow showers and flurries, as temperatures dip close to freezing, in the mid-30s (that is still above-average for February, however). Winds will be light and coming from the southwest, and expect cloudy skies. Overall, it will be a mild night, with some rain and snow showers. Low: 35.

Thursday: A few snow showers and flurries push into NCWV during the morning, but by the afternoon, we dry out, leaving behind cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be much cooler compared to today, with highs in the low-40s. Overall, a gray afternoon, with temperatures within range for February. High: 43.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with some sunshine early in the day. Winds will come from the SW at 10-20 mph, with temperatuers reaching into the mid-50s as a result. Overall, not a bad day. It won’t be until the late-evening hours that we start seeing rain pushing in. High: 56.

