Karen Sue Parrish, 79, of Fairmont, passed away, Tuesday, February 8, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on December 10, 1942, the daughter of the late James Fleming Parrish and Isabell Knoble Parrish.

Karen enjoyed antiques, the outdoors, and nature.

Karen is survived by her children, Rheba Dinardi and her husband Pete of Morgantown, and Jason Pethtel and his wife Kimberly of Moundsville; grandchildren, Stephanie Lee, Justine Shaffer, Keirstin Dinardi-Trapp, and Jacob Shaffer; and several other grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by two children, Lennie R. Pethtel, and Donovia Pethtel; and a granddaughter, Jessica Lee.

Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.

