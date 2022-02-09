Advertisement

Karen Sue Parrish

Karen Sue Parrish
Karen Sue Parrish(Karen Sue Parrish)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Karen Sue Parrish, 79, of Fairmont, passed away, Tuesday, February 8, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on December 10, 1942, the daughter of the late James Fleming Parrish and Isabell Knoble Parrish.

Karen enjoyed antiques, the outdoors, and nature.

Karen is survived by her children, Rheba Dinardi and her husband Pete of Morgantown, and Jason Pethtel and his wife Kimberly of Moundsville; grandchildren, Stephanie Lee, Justine Shaffer, Keirstin Dinardi-Trapp, and Jacob Shaffer; and several other grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by two children, Lennie R. Pethtel, and Donovia Pethtel; and a granddaughter, Jessica Lee.

Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Morgantown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.
UPDATE: Morgantown PD says suspect turned himself in
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man arrested in connection to Barbour County shooting
Dalton Richards
Man arrested in Harrison County for stabbing man
File image
Coach files complaint against police in basketball scuffle
Some students staged a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week.
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.

Latest News

Kathleen Deering Gilmer
Kathleen Deering Gilmer
H. Stephen Thompson
H. Stephen Thompson
Susanne Sapp Layman
Susanne Sapp Layman
Daniel “Grizzly” Ray Hinkle
Daniel “Grizzly” Ray Hinkle