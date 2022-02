Kathleen Deering Gilmer, 101, of Carolina, WV departed this life at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital on February 4, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on April 9, 2022 at 11am.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

