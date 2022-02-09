Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | February 9, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday! Today saw warm temperatures in the mid-50s across the area, and now we’ll have some isolated rain showers throughout tonight and tomorrow morning. As we head overnight, some of those rain showers could transition to snow, especially for the higher elevations, but not much will accumulate. Beyond Thursday morning, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be seasonable in the mid-40s. Friday warms back up to the upper 50s, but a cold front approaching from the west will thicken clouds by the afternoon, and rain is likely overnight into Saturday morning. Once showers clear, Saturday is looking to be a cloudy day with seasonable temperatures once again. Superbowl Sunday will be the coldest day of the week, with highs struggling to break 30 degrees across much of the area. A few flurries are possible Sunday morning, but overall, the day will be cloudy. Below-freezing high temps continue into Monday, but clouds will give way to some sun. Tuesday begins another warming trend with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s, and by Wednesday, we’ll return to the upper 50s.

Tonight: Isolated rain showers. Low: 36

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm. High: 58

Saturday: Possible AM rain showers, then cloudy. High: 42

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.