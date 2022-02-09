Advertisement

North Marion grabs win over Preston in Huskies’ final regular season home game

Katlyn Carson (22) and Olivia Toland (21) lead Huskies in points in the victory
Katlyn Carson
Katlyn Carson(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - Led by 22 points from Katlyn Carson and 21 from Olivia Toland, North Marion grabbed its final regular season home win over Preston, 76-54.

The Huskies took control from the start, not allowing more than eight points from the Knights in the first quarter. North Marion went up by 22 at the half.

Carsynn Sines led the Knights in the loss with 12 points.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helene Wodzinski (Left), Emery Cutlip (Middle), Brittany Wodzinski (Right)
Three people arrested after 2-year-old allegedly suffered fentanyl poisoning
Correctional Officer dies of COVID-19
Sean Hoffman
Ohio man arrested for allegedly trying to solicit minor
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man arrested in connection to Barbour County shooting
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement

Latest News

WVU breaks 7-game skid with 79-63 win over Iowa State
WVU men’s basketball breaks seven-game skid with win over Iowa State
Tariq Miller signs with Glenville State football
North Marion’s Tariq Miller signs with Glenville State football
Bridgeport swimming
Bridgeport swimmers gearing up for state meet after successful regional showing
Fairmont Senior girls continue undefeated season
The latest in high school girls’ basketball rankings (2/7)