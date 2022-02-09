North Marion grabs win over Preston in Huskies’ final regular season home game

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - Led by 22 points from Katlyn Carson and 21 from Olivia Toland, North Marion grabbed its final regular season home win over Preston, 76-54.

The Huskies took control from the start, not allowing more than eight points from the Knights in the first quarter. North Marion went up by 22 at the half.

Carsynn Sines led the Knights in the loss with 12 points.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.