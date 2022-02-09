Advertisement

North Marion’s Tariq Miller signs with Glenville State football

Two-time first team all-state wide receiver to suit up as a Pioneer
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion’s Tariq Miller has signed to continue his athletic and academic career at Glenville State.

The North Marion standout said the decision brought, “a lot of relief and smiles.”

Miller is a two-time first team all-state wide receiver and had a strong senior season with the Huskies.

