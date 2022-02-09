North Marion’s Tariq Miller signs with Glenville State football

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion’s Tariq Miller has signed to continue his athletic and academic career at Glenville State.

The North Marion standout said the decision brought, “a lot of relief and smiles.”

Miller is a two-time first team all-state wide receiver and had a strong senior season with the Huskies.

