Potholes popping peoples problems

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re getting to that time of year when potholes are going to be popping up on a street near you.

While pothole season may not be in full swing just yet, it’s important to keep an eye out for those stubborn road hazards.

Roger McBee from Plaza Service Center in Bridgeport said right now isn’t the worst time for them but, the worst is yet to come.

When cars come into the shop he said the price from the damages can add up quickly.

“Busted tires, bent rims, even some under carriage damage. It can get pretty expensive. Most of your newer cars have bigger tires on now and they’re 17-18 inch and the tires are a couple hundred dollars and, if you bend the rim you’re probably looking at another two to three hundred dollars.”

When driving, McBee said you have to be cautious because the deeper they get the worse they can be but, sometimes, there is nothing you can do to avoid them safely.

“I’m not going to say avoid them cuz then you are looking at going into the other lane or off the road, so sometimes you just have to hit them.”

He said that if you do have to hit them there is one way to do it safely.

“Just got to slow down and try to hit them easy.”

