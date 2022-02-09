Advertisement

PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million, orders call center to open in W.Va.

The Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday that Suddenlink will be assessed penalties of more than $2.2 million due to quality of service.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday that Suddenlink will be assessed penalties of more than $2.2 million due to quality of service.

The PSC issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s quality of service, finding that the Company had failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia subscribers.

The Commission also determined that Suddenlink intentionally reduced its maintenance work and budget, reduced the number of full time employees, changed its method of communicating with customers and ignored thousands of customer complaints.

The Commission assessed immediate penalties of $2,242,000, which is the maximum penalty to date and has the authority to impose future penalties.

The Commission also ordered Suddenlink to locate a call center in West Virginia.

The company is to notify the Commission within 90 days, detailing its expected location and the anticipated date the center will open.

“Suddenlink’s conduct and performance with respect to its operations in West Virginia have been nothing short of egregious,” stated PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “There is no excuse for its conduct except to increase its bottom line, doing so with a blatant disregard for its subscribers. Suddenlink should be penalized for its actions.”

Chairman Lane met with representatives of Suddenlink last year to discuss the staggering number of quality of service complaints the Commission had received, including delays in service restoration, billing errors, the inability to place orders for service or contact personnel regarding the status of service.

Suddenlink was directed to provide the Commission a correction plan within 30 days.

In response, Suddenlink sent a letter that contained neither a correction plan nor details of the steps that the Company had taken to improve service.

Suddenlink has over 133,000 cable television customers in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man arrested in connection to Barbour County shooting
The Morgantown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.
UPDATE: Morgantown PD says suspect turned himself in
Dalton Richards
Man arrested in Harrison County for stabbing man
File image
Coach files complaint against police in basketball scuffle
Dejahvous Lynch, 26, of South Charleston has been charged with child abuse creating risk of...
Police | Juveniles left alone in filthy home; mother facing charges

Latest News

Liaison Sandy Green (l) and Shawn Dunbrack (r) conduct CRASE training at Philip Barbour High...
Emergency management conducts active-shooter response training
Students in class
WVDE launches new site to help address teacher shortage
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice: COVID numbers improving, continues to urge boosters
WVU student charged for allegedly firing shots during fight