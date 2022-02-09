Residents sewage concern gets resolved after attention on Facebook post

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont resident shared a photo on a Facebook group that got a lot of attention.

The photo was of raw sewage in the woods behind the house that he claimed had been a problem for years, and no one had addressed it.

Many others expressed concerns on the post and asked for the location of this sewage issue.

However, a location was not shared on the post.

One commenter on the post was Councilman Barry Bledsoe. He said had he known the location. He would have done something to help.

“The appropriate response would be to call the utility department, the public works department with the city of Fairmont. Say hey, I see an issue. Are you aware of it? Then give them a chance to take care of it,” Bledsoe recommended.

The resident told 5 News after the post was shared. The issue was resolved.

